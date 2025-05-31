514,526 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

