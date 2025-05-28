Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 94,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 83,763 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Stock Down 5.1%

LX stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

