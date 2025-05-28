Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of SIGIP stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.
About Selective Insurance Group
