Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SIGIP stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.