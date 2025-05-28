Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 133,050 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of CEMEX worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CX opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

