Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,048 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSE FND opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

