Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $22.22.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
