Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

