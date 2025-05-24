Best Waste Management Stocks To Watch Now – May 22nd

Siyata Mobile, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, process, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. Investors often view them as defensive equities offering stable, recurring revenues—backed by long‐term service contracts and regulatory requirements—and exposure to the growing demand for sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 48,634,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,504. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $885.58.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.95. 1,106,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,101. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.78. 660,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,736. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.81.

