ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Visteon by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 1.2%

Visteon stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

