Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.