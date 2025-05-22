Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 509.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sony Group by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Sony Group by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

