Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $16,319.88 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $16,319.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,513.71. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,219.70.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,460 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $19,082.20.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,081 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $17,458.15.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 397,997 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

