Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 15,565 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DV stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

