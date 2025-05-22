Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.96% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 485,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.55 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $602.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. Research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

