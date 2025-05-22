Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 733.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Comcast by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,952,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $148,326,000 after acquiring an additional 188,948 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

