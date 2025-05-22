Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.