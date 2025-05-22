Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,069 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,290,470 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 1,055,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.