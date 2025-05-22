Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,521 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.6%

JKHY opened at $182.98 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

