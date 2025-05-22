Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

