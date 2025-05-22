RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

