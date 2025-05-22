Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $27,820.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,057,631.36. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $465,725.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

