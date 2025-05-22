Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys 240 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 2,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,497,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,596,320. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,383,992 shares of company stock worth $164,205,587. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

