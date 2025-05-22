Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.6%

EXP stock opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

