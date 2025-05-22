BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

