Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,229,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,290,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.