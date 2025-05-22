4,210 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,908,205. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

