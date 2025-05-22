Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,593 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 96,016 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,617 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

LPX opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

