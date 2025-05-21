Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stake Lessened by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

