Note Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

