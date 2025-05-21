Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Up 142.6% – Should You Buy?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 142.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.04. 1,426,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,730% from the average session volume of 29,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.
Ceres Global Trading Up 142.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86.
Ceres Global Company Profile
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Global
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.