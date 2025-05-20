Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6475 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 44.3% increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $50.25.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
