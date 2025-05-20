Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6475 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 44.3% increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.