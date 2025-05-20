Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $98.11

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $5,812,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.