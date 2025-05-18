State of Wyoming Purchases 1,809 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,360 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of INGR opened at $140.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

