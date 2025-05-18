State of Wyoming Purchases 1,809 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion
In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,360 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ingredion Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of INGR opened at $140.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
