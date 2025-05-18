Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $118.22. Approximately 13,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

