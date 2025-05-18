Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,264.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,698,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,638.12. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

