Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 34.0% increase from Buzzi’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

