Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

