Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 1,324,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,527,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

