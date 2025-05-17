Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,053 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,794,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FLIN stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

