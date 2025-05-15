Q2 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Issued By B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $954.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

