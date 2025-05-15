Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.56 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,014 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $161.84 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.