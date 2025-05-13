Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

