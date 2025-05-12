Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after buying an additional 2,036,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after buying an additional 794,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,942,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $73.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.