Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

