FORA Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -241.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.