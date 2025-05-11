First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $1.67 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

