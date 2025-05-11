Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of DBD opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

