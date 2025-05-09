Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 138,258,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 53,747,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 8.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bloomin’ Brands Stock Drops on Weak Guidance and Demand Concerns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.