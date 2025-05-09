G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 153,173 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,173 shares during the period. Gambling.com Group accounts for about 3.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 315,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 501.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 269,916 shares during the period. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

