Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New $18.46 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,456,000. Crocs accounts for 1.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Crocs Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

