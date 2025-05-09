Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,376 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.50% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 283,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,530 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 882,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

